Ipswich residents targeted by bogus calls over broadband pricing

Ipswich residents are being warned after a number of people received bogus doorstep calls about broadband pricing.

According to Suffolk Trading Standards, at one property the cold caller was very persistent, claiming that they were not selling, but wanted to talk to the resident about broadband pricing.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: "At another they stated they were there to talk about fibre upgrades.

"Here it was noted that the male had a jacket with the name of a company on it, but for a different type for business.

"One other reported that the caller claimed to work for a broadband provider but was unable to provide any identification."

Suffolk Trading Standards is now issuing advice for those who are approached on their doorstep: