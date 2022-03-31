Ipswich residents targeted by bogus calls over broadband pricing
- Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards
Ipswich residents are being warned after a number of people received bogus doorstep calls about broadband pricing.
According to Suffolk Trading Standards, at one property the cold caller was very persistent, claiming that they were not selling, but wanted to talk to the resident about broadband pricing.
A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: "At another they stated they were there to talk about fibre upgrades.
"Here it was noted that the male had a jacket with the name of a company on it, but for a different type for business.
"One other reported that the caller claimed to work for a broadband provider but was unable to provide any identification."
Suffolk Trading Standards is now issuing advice for those who are approached on their doorstep:
- Use a spy hole, chain or window to have a look at the caller before answering the door and keep the chain on. If you do not recognise the caller then speak through the closed and locked door.
- Always ask for proof of identity. Take it from the person (through the letterbox) and read it carefully before deciding what to do.
- Never use a phone number provided by the caller as it could be a false number to an accomplice.
- Never give bank details to a caller, even those claiming to be from charities. Police will have a list of charitable organisations visiting your area which can be checked by calling 101. We recommend that you contact the charity directly if you wish to make a regular donation through your bank or building society.
- Display a 'no cold calling' sticker on your door which are free from Trading Standards and never buy goods and services from people calling at your door.
- If you have any doubt, keep them out and remember you do not have to open the door.