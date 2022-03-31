News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich residents targeted by bogus calls over broadband pricing

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:05 AM March 31, 2022
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about Nottingham Knockers calling at your door. Pictu

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about bogus broadband pricing calls to Ipswich residents - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

Ipswich residents are being warned after a number of people received bogus doorstep calls about broadband pricing. 

According to Suffolk Trading Standards, at one property the cold caller was very persistent, claiming that they were not selling, but wanted to talk to the resident about broadband pricing. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: "At another they stated they were there to talk about fibre upgrades.

"Here it was noted that the male had a jacket with the name of a company on it, but for a different type for business.

"One other reported that the caller claimed to work for a broadband provider but was unable to provide any identification."

Suffolk Trading Standards is now issuing advice for those who are approached on their doorstep:

  • Use a spy hole, chain or window to have a look at the caller before answering the door and keep the chain on. If you do not recognise the caller then speak through the closed and locked door.
  • Always ask for proof of identity. Take it from the person (through the letterbox) and read it carefully before deciding what to do.
  • Never use a phone number provided by the caller as it could be a false number to an accomplice.
  • Never give bank details to a caller, even those claiming to be from charities. Police will have a list of charitable organisations visiting your area which can be checked by calling 101. We recommend that you contact the charity directly if you wish to make a regular donation through your bank or building society.
  • Display a 'no cold calling' sticker on your door which are free from Trading Standards and never buy goods and services from people calling at your door.
  • If you have any doubt, keep them out and remember you do not have to open the door.
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk County Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police on the scene of a crash on Colchester Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

One person taken to hospital after three separate crashes in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Armed police arrested two 16-year-olds in Ipswich on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Stock ima

Suffolk Live News

Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Botanist is preparing to reopen in the Old Post Office.

Food and Drink | Updated

The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
An unsupervised learner driver has been caught speeding at almost 100mph on the A14 in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Unsupervised learner driver caught at almost 100mph on A14 near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon