Suspected arson at Ipswich caravan park

A small amount of damage was caused by a suspected arson at a caravan park in Ipswich.

Officers were called to a report of a small fire at Woodlands Way on the West Meadows caravan park at 7.40pm last night, Wednesday, February 2.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers arrived to find the fire was in a bin outside the property.

He said: "Some small damage to the window of a property was caused."

The fire is being treated as suspected arson, the spokesman added.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.