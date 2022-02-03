News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suspected arson at Ipswich caravan park

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:23 PM February 3, 2022
Attempted arson attack at Ipswich caravan park

A small amount of damage was caused by a suspected arson at a caravan park in Ipswich. 

Officers were called to a report of a small fire at Woodlands Way on the West Meadows caravan park at 7.40pm last night, Wednesday, February 2.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers arrived to find the fire was in a bin outside the property. 

He said: "Some small damage to the window of a property was caused."

The fire is being treated as suspected arson, the spokesman added.

