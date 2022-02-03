Suspected arson at Ipswich caravan park
Published: 12:23 PM February 3, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A small amount of damage was caused by a suspected arson at a caravan park in Ipswich.
Officers were called to a report of a small fire at Woodlands Way on the West Meadows caravan park at 7.40pm last night, Wednesday, February 2.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers arrived to find the fire was in a bin outside the property.
He said: "Some small damage to the window of a property was caused."
The fire is being treated as suspected arson, the spokesman added.
