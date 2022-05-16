Ford Transit van destroyed in suspected arson attack

11:23 AM May 16, 2022

Published: 11:23 AM May 16, 2022

Police are appealing after a suspected arson attack in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A Ford Transit van has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Ipswich.

Police were called to the blaze at a car park in Vernon Street just after midnight on Wednesday, May 11.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We had a report of suspected arson in Vernon Street."

The Ford Transit van was completely destroyed in the suspected arson attack - Credit: Archant

The van has been completely destroyed by the fire which also caused some damage to the footpath.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/28932/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

