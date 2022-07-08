Suspected illegal immigrant arrested in Ipswich supermarket car park

Police cars parked up in the car park of an Ipswich supermarket earlier this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A man was arrested in an Ipswich supermarket car park on suspicion of illegally entering the UK during a police crackdown on the roads.

The arrest was made as part of a Suffolk police-led multi-agency day of action on Tuesday.

Vehicles identified as being potentially involved in criminality were brought back to a check site at the Sainsbury's store in Hadleigh Road.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Commercial Vehicle Unit, Sentinel Team and the Modern Slavery Team.

A total of 106 vehicles were escorted back to the site, with just eight leaving clear of any offences.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being an illegal entrant to the UK and was transferred into the custody of Immigration Enforcement.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

A total of 89 Traffic Offence Reports were issued throughout the day, including 21 for no seatbelt, 11 for an insecure load and nine for overweight vehicles.

The DVLA clamped 16 vehicles for no tax, issued four warnings, seized one vehicle and recovered £4,740 in fines.

CDER Group executed 32 non-payment warrants, recovering a total of £11,359 in fines, and Marston’s civil debt recovery traced seven people and collected £2,262 in fines.

Sergeant Julian Ditcham, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police, said: “This was another hugely successful day of action, which is demonstrated by the fact 98 vehicles of the 106 which were stopped recorded offences.

“This demonstrates the targeted and intelligence-led way we approach these days of action, with the officers out on the roads expertly identifying the vehicles to be escorted back to the check site.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore praised officers' efforts - Credit: Suffolk police

“We will continue to hold these operations on a regular basis, to target criminals who either reside in the county, or are travelling through, and also to remove unsafe vehicles and people driving illegally, making Suffolk a safer place to live for everyone.”

Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk, added: “This day of action truly lived up to its name; the results clearly show it was an action-packed day.

"The officers achieved some tremendous results, proving the worth of these proactive events aimed at keeping criminals and defective vehicles off our county’s roads."