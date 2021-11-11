Taxi driver left with serious head injury after attack in Ipswich

The taxi driver, in his 40s, remains in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge (file photo)

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a taxi driver suffered a serious head injury in an attack in Ipswich at the weekend.

Police were called by a member of the public to Tower Mill Road at about 3.45am on Sunday.

Witnesses reported hearing the incident taking place and, when they intervened, the suspect threw an item at them before fleeing in the direction of Bramford Road.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers arrested a man in nearby Wallace Road.

The victim – a man aged in his 40s – suffered a serious head injury as a result of the attack.

He was initially taken to Ipswich Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a stable condition.

The victim was driving a Volkswagen Touran and is understood to have travelled from Colchester before driving to Ipswich.

Jack Powell, of Lattice Avenue in Ipswich, was subsequently charged with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with this incident.

He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he was bailed to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, December 6.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to this incident and have urged anyone with information to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference number 62652/21.