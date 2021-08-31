17-year-old 'foot soldier' for drug line caught with crack and heroin

Published: 5:05 PM August 31, 2021

A 17-year-old "foot soldier" for a drug line Ipswich will now have to wear an electronic tag for four months - after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Stratford Youth Court on July 1, where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

It follows an incident on February 2, where the offender was found in a taxi in Ipswich town centre as police hunted a drugs line.

He was detained for a search and 126 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were found in the vehicle, where he had been sitting.

The teenager was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was sentenced to four months of an electronic curfew, as well as an extended activity requirement for 91 days with intensive supervision and surveillance.

Acting Sgt Amy Maguire, from Suffolk police, said: “This is a perfect example of 'county lines', where a young person has come to Ipswich with the pure intention of supplying drugs to vulnerable persons within the town.

"This child, due to their age, was at a significant risk of criminal exploitation and with assistance from other agencies this child is now safeguarded and one less ‘foot solider’ for the supply line.

"Ipswich Safer Neighbourhood Team will continue to protect these vulnerable persons along with prosecuting the offenders that consistently re-offend and put these children at significant risk.”