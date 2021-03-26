News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich teenager jailed after Downside Close stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:00 AM March 26, 2021   
The stabbing happened in Downside Close, Ipswich, in January 2021

The stabbing happened in Downside Close, Ipswich, in January 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 17-year-old has been jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to stabbing another man in Ipswich earlier this year.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared before a youth bench sitting at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, March 25) after pleading guilty to section 20 wounding and possession of a bladed article.

The court heard how the attack, which took place on Monday, January 25, began when the victim was travelling along the road in a car with his mother and a family friend.

According to the mother, the victim got out of the car and had a verbal altercation with the defendant, before he was stabbed with a weapon the mother described as a "Rambo knife".

The victim, who has two previous convictions for wounding with a knife, was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he had surgery for a one and a half inch wide cut to his abdomen — causing a large wound to his colon and bowel.

Prosecuting, Lucy Miller said the surgeon had remarked how the victim was "lucky to be alive" after the attack, but has since made a full recovery.

Ian Persaud, mitigating, said the 17-year-old was not involved in any gang activity, but had carried a knife to protect himself on the advice of a friend.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed for stabbing father in back with steak knife at family home
  2. 2 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  3. 3 Bid to move Lidl to new site at Futura Park heads to Ipswich planners
  1. 4 Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner
  2. 5 Gucci handbag stolen as burglars smash window
  3. 6 Swan 'hanging from tree' at beauty spot rescued by RSPCA
  4. 7 Burglar jailed for 7 years after confessing to string of raids
  5. 8 Burger King to open new Ipswich site - with 40 free meals for community heroes
  6. 9 Port of Felixstowe 'monitoring' ship stuck in Suez Canal
  7. 10 Did you spend evenings at The Heathlands in 1974?

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, had himself been stabbed several years ago.

Presiding magistrate Graham Higgins sentenced him to eight months in custody, half of which is to be served in a youth detention facility, and half in the community for the section 20 wounding.

He was sentenced to four months, to run concurrently, for the possession of a bladed article.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £34 in a victim surcharge, to be paid in September.

Ipswich Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jeff & Karen Dakin Nacton, Ipswich

Video

VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The play area in Christchurch Park will see its 10-week upgrade begin while it is already closed fro

Ipswich man tried to meet 13-year-old girl at Christchurch Park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Morland Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School. Picture: ARCHANT

School in Ipswich closed until after Easter due to Covid cases

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man thought paedophile hunter was 12-year-old girl

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon