A 17-year-old has been jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to stabbing another man in Ipswich earlier this year.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared before a youth bench sitting at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, March 25) after pleading guilty to section 20 wounding and possession of a bladed article.

The court heard how the attack, which took place on Monday, January 25, began when the victim was travelling along the road in a car with his mother and a family friend.

According to the mother, the victim got out of the car and had a verbal altercation with the defendant, before he was stabbed with a weapon the mother described as a "Rambo knife".

The victim, who has two previous convictions for wounding with a knife, was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he had surgery for a one and a half inch wide cut to his abdomen — causing a large wound to his colon and bowel.

Prosecuting, Lucy Miller said the surgeon had remarked how the victim was "lucky to be alive" after the attack, but has since made a full recovery.

Ian Persaud, mitigating, said the 17-year-old was not involved in any gang activity, but had carried a knife to protect himself on the advice of a friend.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, had himself been stabbed several years ago.

Presiding magistrate Graham Higgins sentenced him to eight months in custody, half of which is to be served in a youth detention facility, and half in the community for the section 20 wounding.

He was sentenced to four months, to run concurrently, for the possession of a bladed article.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £34 in a victim surcharge, to be paid in September.