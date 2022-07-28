Man arrested after teenage boy has bag stolen in Ipswich robbery

The victim had his bag stolen in Handford Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy had his bag stolen in a robbery in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Handford Road between 11.30am and 12pm on Thursday, July 21, Suffolk police said.

The victim was walking towards the town centre when he was approached by a man who demanded that he hand over his bag or he would hurt him.

Fearing that he might be attacked, the victim handed his bag over and the suspect walked off in the direction of Firmin Close.

Police were called to the area and arrested an 18-year-old man from east London on suspicion of robbery.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning and subsequently released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 46374/22.