Teenager 'kicked and punched' by man during Ipswich assault

A 19-year-old woman was kicked and punched by a man during an assault on a busy Ipswich road.

Police are appealing for information to the assault that took place at about 2.30pm between Dock Street and Stoke Bridge on Monday, January 10.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the woman did not sustain any injuries in the assault.

The suspect has been described as white, male, of slim build, aged around 30s and had blonde, medium length hair.

He was wearing a black jacket and a black hat and had earphones in.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or knows who was responsible is being asked to contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/1857/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.