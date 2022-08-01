Teenage girl followed by man in his 40s in Ipswich

A girl was followed near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage girl was followed by a man in his 40s in Ipswich.

A man followed the girl for about 15 minutes along Whitby Road, Leopold Road, Rushmere Road and Sidegate Lane in the town between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 27.

The man has been described by Suffolk police as white, aged in his 40s, 5ft 10ins tall and with short grey hair.

He was believed to be wearing a green polo shirt and green shorts with black sunglasses.

Anyone with any information, images or footage which could help officers with their inquiry is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47937/22.