Teenage girl followed twice by man in Ipswich

A teenage girl was followed by a man on two consecutive days in Ipswich, with police now appealing for witnesses.

The first incident is reported to have taken place on Thursday, May 5 between 3pm and 3.30pm in Maryon Road.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The teenage girl and her friend, walking from school along Maryon Road, noticed that a male on foot was following them.

"He continued walking behind them to the Tesco Express on Nacton Road before going off in a different direction.

"The next day, Friday, May 6, the victim reports being followed by the same male at approximately the same time, on the same route.

"Again, the male did not follow the victim inside the shop and did not speak to her."

The suspect has been described as white, at least 16-years-old, normal build, 5ft 4ins tall with a black beard.

According to Suffolk police he was wearing a black Adidas hooded coat, black tracksuit trousers and a cap.

Witnesses or anybody who recognises the male from the description given is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting the reference number 37/27318/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

