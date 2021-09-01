Teenage driver led police on high-speed chase through Ipswich

Published: 7:30 AM September 1, 2021

A 19-year-old driver led police on a high-speed chase through Ipswich town centre before crashing his Audi into another car, a court heard.

Michael Garnham was behind the wheel of an Audi A6 on February 23 this year when police instructed the vehicle to stop after checks revealed he was not insured to drive the car.

Officers in the police car activated their blue lights and siren but Garnham failed to stop and the pursuit began, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

The car travelled along Grafton Way, Princes Street and Commercial Road, undertaking a motorist and going through a red light, the court heard.

Mark Milkovics, prosecuting, said the Audi also squeezed between a lorry and a car during the pursuit and took a right-hand bend on the wrong side of the road.

Garnham travelled at speeds in excess of 60mph in a 30mph limit, Mr Milkovics told magistrates.

On London Road, the car slowed down due to traffic, the court heard.

Garnham then braked at traffic signals but went through the red light, hitting another vehicle.

He then fled the scene on foot following the crash but was arrested by officers after being seen by security at a nearby supermarket.

Garnham was the sole occupant of the car, the court heard.

Garnham, of Edgeworth Road, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and failing to stop following an accident.

Natasha Nair, representing Garnham, said her client was a young man with no previous convictions.

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service. An all-options report means all sentencing options, including custody, remain open to the court.

He will now be interviewed by the Probation Service and the report will be drafted.

Garnham was also handed an interim driving ban ahead of his next hearing and warned of the consequences of getting behind the wheel before his sentencing.

Garnham was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on September 28 for sentence.