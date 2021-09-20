Boy, 15, appears in court after teenager stabbed in Ipswich

Breaking

Published: 5:14 PM September 20, 2021

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich over the weekend.

Police were called at just after 8.15pm on Saturday, September 18, to reports that a teenager had been assaulted in Norwich Road, near the junction with Meredith Road.

The victim, also a 15-year-old boy, was found in a nearby road a short time later having sustained a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injury was determined to not be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers immediate understanding of this incident was that it was an altercation involving two groups of teenagers who are known to each other.

“Between 10 and 15 minutes after the attack occurred, two boys from Ipswich - aged 15-years-old and 17-years-old - were both arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“The 15-year-old boy was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and also possession of a knife in a public place."

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 September, where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday September, 23.

Police said the second boy was released on bail until 15 October pending further enquiries.



