News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Breaking

Boy, 15, appears in court after teenager stabbed in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:14 PM September 20, 2021   
The incident took place near Meredith Road

The incident took place near Meredith Road - Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich over the weekend. 

Police were called at just after 8.15pm on Saturday, September 18, to reports that a teenager had been assaulted in Norwich Road, near the junction with Meredith Road.

The victim, also a 15-year-old boy, was found in a nearby road a short time later having sustained a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injury was determined to not be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers immediate understanding of this incident was that it was an altercation involving two groups of teenagers who are known to each other.

“Between 10 and 15 minutes after the attack occurred, two boys from Ipswich - aged 15-years-old and 17-years-old - were both arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“The 15-year-old boy was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and also possession of a knife in a public place."

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich
  2. 2 Can you spot yourself in our Copdock Motorcycle Show gallery?
  3. 3 What are the best curry houses in Ipswich?
  1. 4 New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres
  2. 5 'I'm not a victim no more': Kieron Dyer opens up about childhood abuse
  3. 6 Three vehicle crash causing delays near Ipswich
  4. 7 See inside stunning £2m Woodbridge home with 'fantastic leisure complex'
  5. 8 Former prison inmate opens up about time at Hollesley Bay
  6. 9 Did you ever visit Ipswich's Emperor Inn pub?
  7. 10 'Magnificent' empty building in Ipswich could become arts venue

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on  Monday 20 September, where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday September, 23.

Police said the second boy was released on bail until 15 October pending further enquiries.


Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police would like to speak to a male and female with regards to a theft from a motor vehicle in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

CCTV images issued following theft from car in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Karl Wilkinson, senior consultant for Ipswich firm Lucid Systems

Technology

Ipswich tech firm warns of spyware scare on Apple devices

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Julien Jourdain, who owns Bistro on the Quay - which has been named Ipswich's best restaurant

Hospitality Action

Waterfront restaurant with 145 wines crowned best in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Forensics teams at the scene in Clacton town centre

Suffolk Live

Police attend Ipswich Waterfront property as part of murder probe

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon