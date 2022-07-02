News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teenage moped driver arrested in Ipswich after failing drug test

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:55 PM July 2, 2022
a teenage moped driver was arrested in Ipswich overnight

a teenage moped driver was arrested in Ipswich overnight - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A teenage moped driver was arrested in Ipswich after failing a roadside drug test.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, July 2, in Westerfield Road.

According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, a 17-year-old male was arrested after being seen riding his moped without any lights on.

The rider then failed a roadside drug test and was also found in possession of cannabis.

He has been released pending the result of blood tests.

