Teenage moped driver arrested in Ipswich after failing drug test

A teenage moped driver was arrested in Ipswich after failing a roadside drug test.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, July 2, in Westerfield Road.

According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, a 17-year-old male was arrested after being seen riding his moped without any lights on.

The rider then failed a roadside drug test and was also found in possession of cannabis.

He has been released pending the result of blood tests.