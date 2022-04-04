News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
17-year-old charged with drug offences in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:37 PM April 4, 2022
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with drug offences in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with drug offences after he was found with more than £2,500 in cash in Ipswich. 

The charge comes after an incident on Monday, March, 28, where officers from Suffolk police investigated reports of suspicious activity in the Alexandra Ward area of Ipswich. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers located a male and he was arrested in the Christchurch Street area and, following a search, he was found to be in possession of a single wrap of suspected drugs, with another four wraps discarded nearby.

"He was also found in possession of over £2,500 in cash. He was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

The 17-year-old was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. 

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 29. 

He was subsequently remanded to appear before court for a further hearing on Thursday, April 28.

