Ipswich teenager faces custody over fake gun

﻿A Suffolk teenager with ADHD who has admitted being in possession of an imitation gun last month has been warned he could be locked up when he is sentenced in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 19-year-old Joel Green, of Kingsway, Mildenhall.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a Crosman vigilante air pistol with intent to cause fear of violence on November 16.

He also admitted an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm on the same date.

Adjourning sentence until February 3, Recorder Graham Huston warned Green that the offences he had admitted were serious and usually merited a custodial sentence.

“Don’t read anything into the fact I’m renewing your bail and ordering a pre-sentence report,” said the judge.

The court heard that Green had a history of self-harming and ADHD ( Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).