News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich teenager faces custody over fake gun

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:12 PM December 16, 2021
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich teenager had imitation firearm and faces custodial sentence - Credit: ARCHANT

﻿A Suffolk teenager with ADHD who has admitted being in possession of an imitation gun last month has been warned he could be locked up when he is sentenced in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 19-year-old Joel Green, of Kingsway, Mildenhall.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a Crosman vigilante air pistol with intent to cause fear of violence on November 16.

He also admitted an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm on the same date.

Adjourning sentence until February 3, Recorder Graham Huston warned Green that the offences he had admitted were serious and usually merited a custodial sentence.

“Don’t read anything into the fact I’m renewing your bail and ordering a pre-sentence report,” said the judge.

The court heard that Green had a history of self-harming and ADHD ( Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water
  2. 2 'Devoted' son was fiercely loyal to his family, inquest hears
  3. 3 'This restaurant needs to stay' - New owners take on Steak Lobster & Co
  1. 4 Dock Stop Cafe in Felixstowe to close after 28 years
  2. 5 Kieran McKenna set to be named new Ipswich Town manager
  3. 6 'Brilliant' news about care home plans for Tolly brewery
  4. 7 Rail services from Ipswich affected after person hit by train
  5. 8 Britain's poshest train returns to Ipswich for festive trip
  6. 9 Police concerned for 'vulnerable' man reported missing from Ipswich
  7. 10 Matchday Recap: Dire Town dumped out of the FA Cup by Barrow
Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

A14 | Updated

Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Covid-19 drive-through testing centre near the Copdock interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LU

Coronavirus

Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne pictured during the Shrewsbury Town game.

'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Ipswich Crown Court

Man possessing 11,000 indecent images escapes jail

Jane Hunt

person