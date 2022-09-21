News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich teenager charged after attempted robbery of convenience store

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:29 AM September 21, 2022
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a knifepoint robbery in Felixstowe

A man from Ipswich has been charged with attempted robbery - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager from Ipswich has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Felixstowe.

The incident happened at about 10.20pm on Tuesday, September 13 at the Premier store in Wadgate Road, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said a knife-wielding man wearing a balaclava entered the store and demanded that the till be opened.

However, no cash was taken in the incident.

Police confirmed a man was arrested in Ipswich on Tuesday morning in connection with the incident.

Jordan Nicholls, from Hogarth Road in Ipswich, was charged with attempted robbery and possession of a knife.

The 19-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

