Ipswich teenager charged after attempted robbery of convenience store
Published: 9:29 AM September 21, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A teenager from Ipswich has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Felixstowe.
The incident happened at about 10.20pm on Tuesday, September 13 at the Premier store in Wadgate Road, Suffolk police said.
A police spokesman said a knife-wielding man wearing a balaclava entered the store and demanded that the till be opened.
However, no cash was taken in the incident.
Police confirmed a man was arrested in Ipswich on Tuesday morning in connection with the incident.
Jordan Nicholls, from Hogarth Road in Ipswich, was charged with attempted robbery and possession of a knife.
The 19-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.