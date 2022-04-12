Teens arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in Ipswich released

Five teenagers were arrested after police were called to an incident in Ipswich - Credit: Margaret Polley

Five teenagers who were arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in west Ipswich have been released, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Bramford Road just after 1.50pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said they were called to reports of threatening behaviour and a group of people believed to be in possession of knives.

The spokesman later said five people had been arrested at the scene.

A 16-year-old girl from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of affray and threats to kill.

She was later released under investigation.

Another 16-year-old girl, also from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of affray and threats to kill.

She has also been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of affray, threats to kill and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

He was subsequently released on police bail with conditions, to return on May 8.

A 16-year-old boy from Stowmarket was arrested on suspicion of affray, threats to kill and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

He was subsequently released on police bail with conditions, to return on May 7.

A 14-year-old girl from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of affray, threats to kill and assault of a police officer.

She was subsequently released under investigation.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.