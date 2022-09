A CCTV image has been released after cushions stolen from Salthouse Harbour House - Credit: Suffolk police

A CCTV image has been released after cushions were stolen from a hotel on the Ipswich Waterfront.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after the theft from Salthouse Harbour Hotel on Sunday, August 28.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with theft of cushions from Salthouse Harbour Hotel #Ipswich on 28 Aug. If you know who he is pls quote crime no: 37/55920/22. E: ccc@suffolk.police.uk; online: https://t.co/wbnZWyK59T; 0800 555111 or 101 pic.twitter.com/9j2YkvZ4Ut — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) September 20, 2022

Anyone who knows the man pictured or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the crime reference number 37/55920/22.