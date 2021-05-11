Thieves use bank cards after stealing rucksack from Ipswich doorstep
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Thieves have fraudulently used a bank card after stealing a person's rucksack from a doorstep in Ipswich.
The incidents come after the rucksack was stolen from the doorstep in Jamestown Boulevard around 3.35pm March 14 by an unknown woman.
The rucksack contained a driving licence, personal documents, perfume, bank cards and cash.
The cards were then used in three businesses in Austin Street, while money was withdrawn from a cashpoint at Ipswich railway station.
Further attempts were made on the cards at a business in Compair Crescent.
Police would like to speak to the people pictured in the CCTV images in the hope they may be able to help with the investigation.
Those who recognise those pictured, or who has any information about the incidents, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/12651/21.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via its website.
