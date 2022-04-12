News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Three arrested after fail to stop incident in Ipswich released

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:26 PM April 12, 2022
The three people arrested in connection with a fail to stop incident in Ipswich have been released

Three men who were arrested in connection with a fail to stop incident in Ipswich have been released, police have said. 

Police were called to the incident in the West End Road area, where the suspects had left a vehicle on foot, at about 1.30pm on Monday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said three people had been arrested in connection with a fail to stop incident.

The spokesman also confirmed that arrests took place in Stoke Bridge, Stoke Street and Burrell Road. 

All three men were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning. 

The spokesman has since confirmed all three men were released under investigation for the offences of aggravated vehicle taking following a failure to stop. 

The driver of the car, a grey BMW hatchback, is also being investigated for a series of motoring offences, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 37/21441/22. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

