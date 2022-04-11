Three arrested after fail to stop incident in Ipswich

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fail to stop incident in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fail to stop incident in Ipswich.

Officers were called to the incident in the West End Road area at about 1.30pm today where the suspects had left a vehicle on foot.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police arrested three people in connection with a fail to stop incident in Ipswich."

The spokesman also confirmed that arrests took place in Stoke Bridge, Stoke Street and Burrell Road.

All three men were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

