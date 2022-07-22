Three teenagers arrested after stabbing near Ipswich town centre

Breaking

Three teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing in Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened in Princes Street shortly after 9.50pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a 17-year-old boy being injured by a group of men on bicycles carrying knives.

The victim was on foot and was reportedly chased from Silent Street, through Cromwell Square and Franciscan Way before he was stabbed in the legs and arms on Princes Street.

The 17-year-old sustained superficial injuries to his legs and arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Early enquiries led detectives to believe that this was not a random attack but involved parties known to each other."

A section 60 was authorised shortly after the incident for 24 hours, until 10.55pm yesterday (July 21), which granted officers additional powers to stop and search.

Following enquiries, three teenage boys were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they were subsequently released on police bail.

A 16-year-old boy is due to answer bail on Tuesday, August 2, another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are due to answer on Thursday, August 18.

The spokeswoman added: "Officers will continue to patrol the area this weekend to provide a visible police presence to reassure the community, and will take robust action against any individuals committing crime in the area."