Disqualified driver with children in car arrested at Ipswich bus station

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:42 AM February 7, 2022
The driver was arrested at the Tower Ramparts bus station in Ipswich

A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel in a car at an Ipswich bus station has been arrested.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a crash-damaged Volkswagen at the Tower Ramparts station, outside Sailmakers shopping centre, on Sunday.

NSRAPT said on Twitter the children in the vehicle were unrestrained and the driver was wanted in court.

Officers also seized the Volkswagen as it was in a "dangerous" condition.

