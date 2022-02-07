Disqualified driver with children in car arrested at Ipswich bus station

The driver was arrested at the Tower Ramparts bus station in Ipswich - Credit: NSRAPT

A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel in a car at an Ipswich bus station has been arrested.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a crash-damaged Volkswagen at the Tower Ramparts station, outside Sailmakers shopping centre, on Sunday.

#RCRT stopped this crash damaged car containing unrestrained children in #Ipswich and #arrested the driver due to being disqualified and also wanted by the #court then seized the car #s165 and #prohibited it for its dangerous conditon #remanded @SuffolkPolice #1462 pic.twitter.com/ci4uOHsMks — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 6, 2022

NSRAPT said on Twitter the children in the vehicle were unrestrained and the driver was wanted in court.

Officers also seized the Volkswagen as it was in a "dangerous" condition.

