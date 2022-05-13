Witness appeal after cyclist and van driver assault in Ipswich town centre
Published: 12:25 PM May 13, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly assaulted in Ipswich.
The incident happened in Queen Street in the Suffolk town on Wednesday, May 11 at about 8.25am.
According to police, an altercation took place between a man on a bicycle and a male van driver
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, including images or dash-camera footage, which could help the inquiry, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28501/22.
