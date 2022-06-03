Breaking
Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Two crime scenes are in place in Ipswich town centre after a 28-year-old man was stabbed last night, suffering 'potentially life-threatening' injuries.
Police were called just before 9.10pm on Thursday June 2 to reports that a man had been stabbed on Upper Brook Street, near to the Cock & Pye pub.
It followed an altercation involving two small groups of males, one of whom was thought to have been carrying a large knife.
It is understood the victim then left the scene and headed along Tavern Street and into Tower Street.
Police say he has sustained a deep cut to his shoulder, a puncture to his lung and a wound to his wrist. He was taken to hospital, and his condition is described as potentially life-threatening.
The suspect is described as a male, of slim build, wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Two police scenes are currently in place on Upper Brook Street and Tower Street while officers continue to investigate the incident.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack. No weapon has been recovered at this time."
Following the assault police in Ipswich have been granted additional stop and search powers, and additional patrols will take place.
The spokeswoman said: "As a matter of precaution a Section 60 has been authorised, which is in place for a 24-hour period beginning at 9.40pm last night until 9.40pm today, Friday 3 June, and covers the majority of Ipswich."
As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief weapons are being carried.
Officers say there is no perceived risk to the wider public, but there is an increased risk of violence between parties involved or associated with the incident.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference 37/33921/22, visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.