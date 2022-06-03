News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing

Brad Jones

Published: 6:05 AM June 3, 2022
Updated: 7:41 AM June 3, 2022
A police scene in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, after a stabbing

A police scene in place on Upper Brook Street in Ipswich following a stabbing on Thursday June 2 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two crime scenes are in place in Ipswich town centre after a 28-year-old man was stabbed last night, suffering 'potentially life-threatening' injuries.

Police were called just before 9.10pm on Thursday June 2 to reports that a man had been stabbed on Upper Brook Street, near to the Cock & Pye pub.

Police seal off Tower Street in Ipswich last night, after a man was earlier stabbed in Upper Brook Street

Police sealed off Tower Street in Ipswich last night, after a man was earlier stabbed in Upper Brook Street - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

It followed an altercation involving two small groups of males, one of whom was thought to have been carrying a large knife.

It is understood the victim then left the scene and headed along Tavern Street and into Tower Street.

Police say he has sustained a deep cut to his shoulder, a puncture to his lung and a wound to his wrist. He was taken to hospital, and his condition is described as potentially life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a male, of slim build, wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Two police scenes are currently in place on Upper Brook Street and Tower Street while officers continue to investigate the incident.

A police cordon in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, after a man was stabbed

A police cordon remains in place in Upper Brook Street, in Ipswich town centre, on Friday morning after a man was stabbed last night. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Upper Brook Street in Ipswich remains sealed off following the stabbing - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A police cordon in Tower Street after a stabbing in Ipswich town centre

Police sealed off Tower Street following the stabbing in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A police scene in Tower Street on Thursday night.

A police scene in Tower Street on Thursday night. The victim had been stabbed in Upper Brook Street and then went to Tower Street, say police. - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack. No weapon has been recovered at this time."

Following the assault police in Ipswich have been granted additional stop and search powers, and additional patrols will take place.

The spokeswoman said: "As a matter of precaution a Section 60 has been authorised, which is in place for a 24-hour period beginning at 9.40pm last night until 9.40pm today, Friday 3 June, and covers the majority of Ipswich."

The Section 60 powers imposed after the stabbing cover most of Ipswich

The Section 60 powers imposed after the stabbing cover most of Ipswich - Credit: Google/Suffolk Police

As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief weapons are being carried.

Officers say there is no perceived risk to the wider public, but there is an increased risk of violence between parties involved or associated with the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference 37/33921/22, visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

