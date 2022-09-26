Officer accused of Dalian Atkinson assault ‘terrified’ after taser failed

A police officer accused of assaulting ex-Ipswich Town striker Dalian Atkinson has told a jury she was “very, very frightened” when she struck him with a baton in an effort to restrain him.

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies acting unlawfully when she struck the former footballer, who started his career with the Blues, prior to his death on August 15, 2016.

Prosecutors allege West Mercia officer Bettley-Smith angrily struck the 48-year-old when he was “no longer a threat” after he was tasered to the ground by Pc Benjamin Monk, who was jailed for manslaughter following a previous trial.

Giving evidence in the third week of a re-trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Bettley-Smith denied she had acted out of anger while attempting to restrain Mr Atkinson in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, on the night of the incident.

At the start of her evidence, defence KC Richard Smith asked Bettley-Smith: “Did you hit Dalian Atkinson with your police baton simply because you were angry with him?”

Bettley-Smith answered: “I did not.”

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm - Credit: PA

The 32-year-old officer also denied that she had used her baton “simply because she was told to” by Monk, telling the court: “I hit Mr Atkinson with my baton after the third taser.

“I still perceived him as a threat so I used my police baton to try and keep him on the floor… to try and restrain him.”

Asked what her principal emotion was at that stage, Bettley-Smith told the court: “I was terrified – very, very frightened.”

In February 2015, the court heard, Bettley-Smith joined West Mercia Police as a full-time probationary officer.

Telling jurors she had never before drawn her baton during her active duties or been forced to press the emergency button on her radio, Bettley-Smith added: “I had no knowledge or experience of the taser.”

Describing Mr Atkinson as appearing “huge” during the incident, Bettley-Smith added: “He just looked so angry. He looked like he wanted to fight.”

The Crown alleges that Bettley-Smith struck Mr Atkinson several times with a baton “perhaps in anger” and perhaps because she was told to by Pc Monk.

Mr Atkinson went into cardiac arrest and died in hospital after the incident.

Bettley-Smith denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The trial continues.