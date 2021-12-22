News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Teenage Town fan injured after hit by item thrown into crowd

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:47 PM December 22, 2021
The car was stopped outside the Portman Road football ground in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A fan was injured at the Ipswich Town vs Sunderland game - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy has been injured after an item was thrown into a section of the crowd at Portman Road during the Ipswich Town vs Sunderland game at the weekend. 

The incident happened in the lower Sir Bobby Robson Stand just before kick-off on Saturday, December 18.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male suspect threw the unknown object which struck and injured a supporter."

Anyone with information or who has video footage which could help officers with their enquiries is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the crime reference number 37/71757/21.


Ipswich Town vs Sunderland
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police want to speak to these Ipswich Town fans after a homophobic incident on a train from Plymouth to London in October.

Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Cross Keys in Henley near Ipswich

Planning and Development

Pub near Ipswich up for sale after planning saga

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000.

Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook in west Suffolk

Updated

Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon