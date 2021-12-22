Teenage Town fan injured after hit by item thrown into crowd

A fan was injured at the Ipswich Town vs Sunderland game - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy has been injured after an item was thrown into a section of the crowd at Portman Road during the Ipswich Town vs Sunderland game at the weekend.

The incident happened in the lower Sir Bobby Robson Stand just before kick-off on Saturday, December 18.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male suspect threw the unknown object which struck and injured a supporter."

Anyone with information or who has video footage which could help officers with their enquiries is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the crime reference number 37/71757/21.



