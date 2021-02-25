Arrest made after man reported on roof of freight train near Ipswich station
Police arrested a man on suspicion of obstructing the railway after officers were called to reports of a trespasser on the roof of a freight train near Ipswich station.
Suffolk Constabulary's control room was initially called at 6.25pm on Wednesday evening to reports of a trespasser around the London Road bridge area.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the scene minutes later.
The incident resulted in all lines being blocked, causing major disruption on services between Ipswich and Liverpool Street.
Passengers on one train were asked to leave the carriage and walk alongside the track to the nearest access point.
Police said the incident had been resolved by about 8.20pm.
A BTP spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Ipswich railway station at 6.32pm on Wednesday following reports of a trespasser.
"Officers attended, and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway."
A Greater Anglia spokesman said passenger services on the mainline and some rural lines were disrupted from 6.45pm to 11pm.
The incident had an impact on passenger services due the need for overhead line power to be switched off.
“Customers travelling on the 6pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service were evacuated from the train, and Greater Anglia arranged taxis for them to complete their journeys," added the spokesman.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Anyone who was affected by the delays should claim delay repay compensation online.
“It is incredibly dangerous to trespass on the railway. Anyone who trespasses risks their own life and the lives of others. If anyone witnesses any trespass incidents on our network, they should report this to a member of rail staff or British Transport Police immediately.”