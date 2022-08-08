Two teenagers charged after man injured in machete attack

Breaking

Two teenagers have been charged after a man was injured in a machete attack at an Ipswich sports centre.

The incident happened on the grounds of the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Braziers Wood Road at about 4pm on Saturday, August 6.

The 15 and 16-year-old are due to appear at Magistrate's Court today.

Police were called by members of the public after receiving reports of a man being attacked by a group of people wearing balaclavas.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment, having sustained wounds to his arm and hip.

He has since been discharged.

At about 6pm on Saturday, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

A 15-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm later in the evening.

Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Subsequently the pair, both from Ipswich, have been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public space and remanded in custody.

Community leaders said there were "worried" after the attack in the town on Saturday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The local community will notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming weeks.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour or persons immediately to officers either via 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

"Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary South CID, quoting reference: 37/50294/22."