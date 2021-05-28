News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich van driver arrested over suspected drugs offences

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:09 PM May 28, 2021   
The man was arrested by officers on patrol in Spring Road

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of drugs offences.

His arrest comes after officers on patrol in Spring Road noticed a white Ford Transit van allegedly fail to stop at a red light at the junction with Warwick Road.

Police caught up with the driver and conducted a drugs search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He was then further arrested at the station on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

The man has since been released under investigation pending the outcome of blood test results.

