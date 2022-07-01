Police stop two vans overloaded by more than a ton each in Ipswich

The vans were stopped in Ipswich on Thursday afternoon - Credit: NSRAPT

Police have stopped two vans driving in Ipswich after they were found to be overloaded by more than a ton each.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicles in the Suffolk town on Thursday afternoon.

#CVU have been on patrol in #Ipswich this afternoon. Numerous offences dealt with including two 3.5t vans that were overloaded by more than a ton each. If in doubt weigh your vehicle empty and check the plate inside to see what it can legally carry. @IpswichPolice#PC1787 pic.twitter.com/UkhYsUcbzk — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 30, 2022

Posting on Twitter, police said two vans with a 3.5 ton limit were pulled over as they were both more than a ton overweight.

The drivers were also spoken to in relation to other offences.