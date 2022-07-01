News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police stop two vans overloaded by more than a ton each in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:02 AM July 1, 2022
The vans were stopped in Ipswich on Thursday afternoon

The vans were stopped in Ipswich on Thursday afternoon - Credit: NSRAPT

Police have stopped two vans driving in Ipswich after they were found to be overloaded by more than a ton each.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicles in the Suffolk town on Thursday afternoon.

Posting on Twitter, police said two vans with a 3.5 ton limit were pulled over as they were both more than a ton overweight.

The drivers were also spoken to in relation to other offences.

