Police stop two vans overloaded by more than a ton each in Ipswich
Published: 9:02 AM July 1, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
Police have stopped two vans driving in Ipswich after they were found to be overloaded by more than a ton each.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicles in the Suffolk town on Thursday afternoon.
Posting on Twitter, police said two vans with a 3.5 ton limit were pulled over as they were both more than a ton overweight.
The drivers were also spoken to in relation to other offences.