Laptop, dashcam and cash stolen as thieves break into cars in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:30 PM May 3, 2022
One of the thefts took place in Meredith Road near Ipswich town centre

One of the thefts took place in Meredith Road near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Google Maps

A laptop, dashcam and money have been stolen after two vehicles were broken into in residential streets in Ipswich. 

A vehicle that was parked in Meredith Road was broken into after the drivers window was smashed in between 11pm on Friday, April 29 and 8.30am on Saturday, April 30. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a PDA, laptop, dashcam were stolen from the vehicle. 

The other theft happened in Stratford Road

The other theft happened in Stratford Road - Credit: Google Maps

Another vehicle, which police confirmed was unlocked, was broken into in Stratford Road between 8pm on Friday, April 29 and 6am on Saturday, April 30.

Cash was stolen from the vehicle.  

Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously near vehicles in the areas is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime reference number. 

The crime reference number for the theft in Meredith Road is 37/25839/22 and the other reference number is 37/25807/22.

