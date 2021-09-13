'I was shaking' - dad tells court in child rape case

Published: 2:46 PM September 13, 2021

The trial continues into a schoolgirl allegedly raped more than 20 times by an Essex man. - Credit: Archant

The father of an Ipswich schoolgirl who was allegedly raped more than 20 times and forced to pose for naked pictures by an Essex man has described his anger at finding naked photos of his daughter on a computer.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, the girl’s father said he had discovered six photographs of his daughter in a number of poses which had been taken when she was aged seven or eight.

He had immediately spoken to his daughter about what he’d found and he said she had cried and told him the pictures had been taken by a man called Shane Moore.

The girl’s father said he had asked her if anything else had happened but she had assured him that Moore had only taken pictures of her.

The girl’s father said the images had been put on a disc which he had then taken to Moore’s home in Braintree, where he was living with his parents.

”I was very angry. I was shaking,” he told the court.

He said Moore’s parents had taken the disc upstairs to a computer and had come down five minutes later and said there was nothing on the disc.

The girl’s father said that when he got home the pictures had been put on another disc but he could no longer find it.

He said he had been persuaded at the time not to contact the police about the images.

Moore, 36, has denied two offences of a rape of a child under 13, rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child and sexual activity with a child, which were allegedly committed between 2003 and 2007 when Moore was in his late teens or early twenties.

The alleged offences came to light in 2018 when the complainant told a counsellor she had been sexually abused by Moore.

Moore denied the allegations when he was interviewed by police.

The girl, who was aged between seven and 11, was allegedly dragged by her hair or carried upstairs to a bedroom by Moore who then undressed her before forcing himself on her.

He had also allegedly forced her to pose for naked photographs.

Joanne Eley said the girl claimed she had been raped by Moore between 20 and 30 times.

The trial continues.