Pathologist details man's injury in ongoing guesthouse murder trial

An Ipswich man who was allegedly beaten to death by a fellow guest house resident died from injuries to his head and neck which were unlikely to have been caused by him falling over while he was drunk, a court has heard.

Thirty-seven-year-old Steven Povey, who was more than four times the drink drive limit when he died, suffered more than 60 separate areas of injury to his body his head, face and body, Ipswich Crown Court was told on Friday ( September 30).

Giving evidence during the trial of 41-year-old Warren Atkinson, who is accused of murdering Mr Povey, pathologist Benjamin Swift, said he had died as a result of traumatic brain injury and blunt force injuries to his neck, which could have been caused by punching, stamping or compression.

He said Mr Povey’s injuries included two black eyes, a possible fractured nose, brain damage, a missing tooth, lacerations to his lips, a fractured larynx and areas of bruising to his face, head, ears, arms and body.

Cross-examined by Christopher Paxton KC for Atkinson, Dr Swift said although someone who was drunk could suffer injuries by falling over Mr Povey’s most serious injuries were consistent with a forceful and sustained attack and were inconsistent with accidental injuries.

He said he couldn’t comment on whether Mr Povey’s injuries could have been caused while he was threatening Atkinson with a knife.

The court has heard that Mr Povey was found lying on the floor on his back in a small top floor communal kitchenette at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, with a wooden coffee standing top of him in July last year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

There was also a large amount of blood spattering on the walls.

When he was found by the landlady of the guest house, who had gone upstairs to the kitchenette to investigate after hearing banging, Mr Povey appeared to be unconscious and his face was “battered, purple and swollen”.

As the landlady went to investigate the noise she allegedly saw Atkinson , coming out of the kitchenette with blood on him.

She called the emergency services but despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Povey died at the scene.

Atkinson, 41, of Norwich Road, has denied murdering Mr Povey on July 9 last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The court has heard that there were no witnesses to the incident itself, and there was no history of difficulties between the two men prior to the alleged murder.

Toxicology tests showed that Mr Povey's blood alcohol concentration to be 381 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - which is more than four-and-a-half times the limit for driving in the UK.Atkinson's clothes were also found to have "a wide distribution of Mr Povey's blood" on them.

Following his arrest, Atkinson gave a prepared statement to police officers in which he said Mr Povey had appeared to be very drunk and was swaying from side to side.

He claimed he saw him fall forward, banging his head on the sink and table resulting in there being "blood everywhere".

Atkinson said he tried to help Mr Povey but after getting him upright, he fell over again, hitting the wall and possibly the table.

This resulted in Atkinson getting covered in blood.

He said that when he realised Mr Povey was motionless he left the kitchenette to get help.

The trial which is expected to last several weeks continues.