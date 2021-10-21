Police want to trace man in connection with Waterfront sexual assault

Breaking

Published: 2:13 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM October 21, 2021

Police are seeking this man in relation to the recent sexual assault near the waterfront - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault which happened in Ipswich last weekend.

A young woman left Unit 17 nightclub in Cardinal Park and walked a short distance to Ipswich Waterfront between 3.10am and 3.20am on Sunday, October 17.

On the Waterfront she was approached by a man who asked for her phone number, but when she refused the man chased her into the courtyard area of of Foundry, The Mill, where he then assaulted her.

The woman screamed, alerting residents, and causing the man to flee the scene.

Detectives investigating the assault have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to find in connection with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Hinitt said: “This was a terrifying and cowardly attack on a young woman who was simply walking home after a night out.

“Our officers are making significant progress with the investigation into this crime and have made numerous enquiries since Sunday morning. This includes an extensive search of CCTV from various locations around town and speaking with residents living in the vicinity of the attack.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted us with the investigation to date, including all the town centre businesses who have provided us with their CCTV and in particular Unit 17, who have been especially supportive.

“The CCTV image we are releasing today forms a key line of enquiry for us and I am appealing for anyone who believes they know the man in the picture to contact us without delay.”

