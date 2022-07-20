Blaze near children's park in Ipswich being treated as suspected arson
- Credit: Monique Louise Paternoster
Police believe the huge blaze that broke out near a children's park in Ipswich in the heatwave was a suspected arson.
Emergency services were called to the fire near Westbourne Park, off Bramford Lane, at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the fire, which spread to a number of nearby gardens and allotments.
The incident left a large patch of the land scorched.
Six fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Stowmarket and Holbrook stations attended the blaze, with a stop being called at 5.50pm.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers believed the fire was started deliberately and are treating the incident as an arson.
It comes after another huge fire broke out at Ravenswood Park in south-east Ipswich on Monday evening, which police also suspect was started deliberately.
Anyone with information related to the Westbourne Park fire is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 346 of July 19.