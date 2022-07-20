News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Blaze near children's park in Ipswich being treated as suspected arson

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:45 PM July 20, 2022
A number of fire engines are in attendance to a field fire in Ipswich

Police are treating the fire as arson - Credit: Monique Louise Paternoster

Police believe the huge blaze that broke out near a children's park in Ipswich in the heatwave was a suspected arson.

Emergency services were called to the fire near Westbourne Park, off Bramford Lane, at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the fire, which spread to a number of nearby gardens and allotments.

The fire broke out near Westbourne Park in Ipswich

The fire broke out near Westbourne Park in Ipswich - Credit: Becca Fisk

The incident left a large patch of the land scorched.

Six fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Stowmarket and Holbrook stations attended the blaze, with a stop being called at 5.50pm.

Six fire crews attended the scene in north-west Ipswich

Six fire crews attended the scene in north-west Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers believed the fire was started deliberately and are treating the incident as an arson.

The blaze came close to a nearby children's park

The blaze came close to a nearby children's park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It comes after another huge fire broke out at Ravenswood Park in south-east Ipswich on Monday evening, which police also suspect was started deliberately.

Pictures taken on Wednesday revealed the extent of the damage

Pictures taken on Wednesday revealed the extent of the damage - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anyone with information related to the Westbourne Park fire is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 346 of July 19.

