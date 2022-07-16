Ipswich shop owner fears store being 'targeted' after window smashed

Ipswich shop owner Lawra Stubbs and the damage at her store - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich small business owner believes she is being targeted by teenagers after her shop window was smashed earlier this week.

Lawra Stubbs arrived at her Midnight Moon store in Orwell Place on Wednesday morning to discover a front window was cracked.

The incident comes a month after a back door at Miss Stubbs' adjacent store, Miss Quirky Kicks, was set on fire in what police are treating as arson.

Miss Stubbs has previously had issues with shoplifting at her two stores, fearing the loss of stock would force her out of business.

Miss Stubbs also runs Miss Quirky Kicks - Credit: Archant

In October last year, she said about £6,000 worth of goods had been taken from Miss Quirky Kicks and Midnight Moon – with the culprits believed to be young schoolgirls.

Both shops specialise in quirky gifts, including homemade jewellery, gemstones and homeware.

Miss Stubbs believes the latest incident will cost her about £2,000 in total to repair and revealed the spate of damage at her businesses have led to her question whether it is worth carrying on.

She said: "We think it may have happened at about 5am, but we didn't know it had happened until we got in. We don't know why someone would have done this.

"It's ridiculous – I have no idea why.

"It seems clear that we are being targeted. The only people we can imagine that would have done this are some teenagers that steal things. It's the only group of people we can think of.

"I would imagine it will cost about £2,000 to repair. I'm paying for all of this out of my own savings in my bank account.

Suffolk police has confirmed it has received reports of damage at the Ipswich store - Credit: Archant

"I've had this shop for three years, but I don't see the point in continuing."

Suffolk police confirmed it had received reports of an unknown person smashing the window of Midnight Moon at some point between 6pm on Tuesday and 9.40am on Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/44208/22.