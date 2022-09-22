News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Witness appeal launched after man seriously injured in Ipswich attack

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:22 PM September 22, 2022
Police want to speak to two men in connection with the attack in Ipswich town centre

Police want to speak to two men in connection with the attack in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV images of two potential witnesses after an attack in Ipswich town centre that left a man seriously injured.

The incident happened in Tavern Street at about 5.30pm on Friday, September 9, Suffolk police said.

The victim of the attack, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment for a serious head injury.

He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

A cordon remains in place in Tavern Street following a serious attack yesterday evening

A police cordon outside H&M in Ipswich the morning after the attack - Credit: Archant

Bradley Gardener, of Black Horse Lane, Ipswich, has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

The 25-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, October 10.

Police are now looking to speak to two men pictured in the CCTV images as they believe they may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/58279/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

