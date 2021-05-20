Date set for trial of Ipswich woman accused of fraud
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The trial of an Ipswich woman accused of two counts of fraud will take place next summer.
Lucy Todd, 55, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday after previously denying an offence of fraud by abuse of position and a further count of fraud by false representation.
It is alleged Todd, of Dorchester Road, Ipswich, purchased goods worth £6,030.18 for herself between January 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017, while acting as power of attorney in relation to a woman’s financial matters.
The second charge alleges Todd made a gain of £30,954 by transferring money from the woman’s account to her own between January 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.
Todd will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 23 for a further case management hearing ahead of her trial on June 20, 2022.
The trial is expected to last three to four days.
Todd was released on unconditional bail ahead of her next court appearance.
Most Read
- 1 'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions
- 2 Ipswich woman drove at 78mph during police chase around town
- 3 Nurses speak out about 'nightmare' parking situation at Ipswich Hospital
- 4 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
- 5 Motorbike shop celebrates roaring sales after move to ex-bank site
- 6 Ipswich drugs gang made £250,000-plus profit, court told
- 7 Mum who battled fat build up in her legs relieved after medical diagnosis
- 8 Five hybrid electric car myths debunked by Ipswich garage
- 9 Ipswich parcel thief admits stealing trainers and face masks from doorsteps
- 10 Doctor warns Covid vaccine could be thrown out as under 40s dates get booked up