Date set for trial of Ipswich woman accused of fraud

Published: 5:30 AM May 20, 2021

A trial date for Ipswich woman Lucy Todd has been set - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of an Ipswich woman accused of two counts of fraud will take place next summer.

Lucy Todd, 55, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday after previously denying an offence of fraud by abuse of position and a further count of fraud by false representation.

It is alleged Todd, of Dorchester Road, Ipswich, purchased goods worth £6,030.18 for herself between January 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017, while acting as power of attorney in relation to a woman’s financial matters.

The second charge alleges Todd made a gain of £30,954 by transferring money from the woman’s account to her own between January 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.

Todd will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 23 for a further case management hearing ahead of her trial on June 20, 2022.

The trial is expected to last three to four days.

Todd was released on unconditional bail ahead of her next court appearance.