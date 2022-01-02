News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Hearing adjourned for woman accused of emergency worker assault

Charlotte Moore

Published: 6:00 AM January 2, 2022
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich woman accused of assaulting two emergency workers will return to appear in court on January 14.

Diana Millere, 37, of Kitchener Road, Ipswich, is charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker but had failed to appear at a previously scheduled hearing on November 19.

The reason for this, it was heard at Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 31, was that the postal requisition was sent to a former address and so had not been received.

The Crown Prosecution Service requested that the case be adjourned for a further 14 days and Millere be released on unconditional bail in order to "make checks" to some of the details of the case, particularly with regard to the alleged assault of PC William Brazier.

Millere was not asked to enter a plea at this hearing and was granted unconditional bail as the prosecutor found "no reason to believe" the newly-supplied address was not her permanent residence.

She was asked to return to Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 14.

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

