Ipswich Star > News > Crime

70-year-old woman arrested in connection with human trafficking offences

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:21 PM October 21, 2021   
A 70-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with human trafficking offences - Credit: Archant

A 70-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with human trafficking offences in Ipswich. 

Officers arrested the woman at a property in Upper Orwell Street in the town on Monday, October 18. 

The 70-year-old was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation under the Modern Slavery Act, as well as managing a brothel and controlling prostitution.

She was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been bailed pending further enquiries to answer on November 16.

Anyone who has knowledge of suspicious activity in the area should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/58268/21.

