Woman taken to hospital after being bitten by husky in Ipswich

The woman was attacked by a husky in Blake Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was taken to hospital after she was bitten by a husky in north-west Ipswich.

The incident happened in Blake Road, on the Whitton estate, between 3.20pm and 3.25pm on Thursday, February 17, Suffolk police said.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, was walking with her two young children when they encountered an unattended husky dog.

Police in #Ipswich are appealing for information after a woman was bitten by a dog in the Whitton area of town. Officers would like to trace the owners of a black and white Husky dog that was loose in Blake Road.



Read more here >> https://t.co/LIkEF4bnxK — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) March 9, 2022

It subsequently bit the woman on the hand, causing a cut.

The woman also suffered bruising to her arm.

She was taken to hospital for treatment after she was attacked by the dog.

Police believe the dog is often seen in the street unattended, but they have not been able to identify the owners.

Anyone living in the area who has seen a loose black and white husky dog, or who has any information that could assist officers, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 10214/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.