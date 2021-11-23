Woman in breach of order after multi-storey car park wall stand-off

A 22-year-old woman who was seen sitting ”precariously” on the edge of a safety wall on the second storey of an Ipswich town centre multi storey car park has had her sentencing hearing adjourned until next month.

Jade Norman was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order in June last year banning her from going beyond safety barriers on roads or buildings or obstructing railways, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

However, police were called to the car park in Foundation Street, Ipswich in the early hours of October 26 this year after a member of the public saw her sitting astride a safety wall on the second storey with one of her legs dangling over the edge.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said a police officer who went to the car parked described Norman sitting precariously on the safety wall with a vertical drop to one side of her.

After a verbal exchange, a 20 minute stand-off followed during which she refused to come down off the wall and alternately threatened to jump or said that she wanted to go back to prison.

Eventually the officer managed to persuade Norman to climb off the wall into the safety of the car park and arrested her for breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Norman, of Northgate Street, Ipswich, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour on October 26 by sitting astride a safety wall at the Foundation Street car park.

The court heard the offence was committed eleven days after she was given a community order after appearing before a judge at Ipswich Crown Court for breaching a court order.

Folishade Abiodun for Norman said her client had been seen by several psychiatrists and it was not felt that she required treatment under a hospital order.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence on Norman until December 9 to allow the probation service to consider the latest psychiatric report on her.

“It seems to me that without some constructive proposal I will have little option other than to impose a custodial sentence. I’m reluctant to finally deal with her until the probation service have had the chance to study the latest psychiatric report and to see if there is an alternative to prison,” said the judge.