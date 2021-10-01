News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM October 1, 2021   
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Ivanova was caught on the A14 at Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich woman could be facing jail after she admitted drink driving at more than three times the limit with a young child in the car. 

Ksemija Ivanova, 34, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to drink driving and being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven. 

Ivanova, of Felix Road, Ipswich, was driving a Peugeot 607 on the A14 westbound at Stowmarket on April 25 this year, magistrates heard. 

In custody, she blew 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg in 100ml of breath. 

A previous hearing was adjourned on August 13. 

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service, and granted Ivanova unconditional bail. 

She was also handed an interim driving ban ahead of her sentence, which will take place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on November 12. 

