News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police want to speak to two passers-by after woman assaulted in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:56 PM November 9, 2021
The assault took place in Sherrington Road in Ipswich

The assault took place in Sherrington Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police want to speak to two good Samaritans who helped a woman after she was assaulted by a man in Ipswich. 

The assault occurred between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Tuesday, November 2, in Sherrington Road, near the junction with Kensington Road. 

The victim – a woman aged in her 20s – was walking along Sherrington Road from the direction of Norwich Road, when a man walking towards her on the same side of the road attempted to speak to her.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim was listening to music and did not respond so the man then became verbally abusive, grabbed her by the arm and pushed her into a fence.

"The victim screamed out and the suspect then ran off along Kensington Road."

The suspect is described as white, with a ginger/light-brown beard.

He was wearing a back Adidas puffer jacket, a green hooded top and jeans.

Most Read

  1. 1 Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours
  2. 2 New £1.2m Ipswich bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf gets go-ahead
  3. 3 Man in 70s dies after crash involving pedestrian and lorry on A14
  1. 4 Teaching assistant caught with indecent images lied on CV to get job
  2. 5 Ipswich man locked up for string of break-ins
  3. 6 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars last week
  4. 7 Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm
  5. 8 A14 reopens after large pothole damages three cars
  6. 9 'She was an amazing friend' – Ipswich rehabilitation dog Hope dies aged 9
  7. 10 Rail services affected after person hit by train

Two witnesses – a man and a woman - came to check on the victim and officers would like to speak to them as they may be able to help with their enquiries.

They, and anyone else with information about this incident, are asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 61704/21. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The recently refurbed home is currently the most expensive Ipswich property on the market

Look inside: Stunning £1.5m home is most expensive on market in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Former Aldi store

New Ipswich Farmfoods store to open before Christmas

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Christchurch Park | Gallery

GALLERY: Crowds turn out for return of Christchurch Park fireworks display

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon