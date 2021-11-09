Police want to speak to two passers-by after woman assaulted in Ipswich

The assault took place in Sherrington Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police want to speak to two good Samaritans who helped a woman after she was assaulted by a man in Ipswich.

The assault occurred between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Tuesday, November 2, in Sherrington Road, near the junction with Kensington Road.

The victim – a woman aged in her 20s – was walking along Sherrington Road from the direction of Norwich Road, when a man walking towards her on the same side of the road attempted to speak to her.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim was listening to music and did not respond so the man then became verbally abusive, grabbed her by the arm and pushed her into a fence.

"The victim screamed out and the suspect then ran off along Kensington Road."

The suspect is described as white, with a ginger/light-brown beard.

He was wearing a back Adidas puffer jacket, a green hooded top and jeans.

Two witnesses – a man and a woman - came to check on the victim and officers would like to speak to them as they may be able to help with their enquiries.

They, and anyone else with information about this incident, are asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 61704/21.