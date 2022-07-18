Drugs warning after Ipswich woman seriously ill and man dies at festival

An Ipswich woman is in hospital after an incident at Sheffield Bassfest

Police have issued a warning about drugs after an Ipswich woman fell seriously ill and another man died at a festival.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Sheffield Bassfest yesterday evening, July 17, to reports that a man had been taken seriously ill at the event.

The man, aged 20, from Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old woman from Ipswich was also taken ill at the event and taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police say investigators are aware that several other people also presented to medical staff are becoming ill with symptoms consistent with havning taken drugs.

Officers issued a warning to the public, encouraging anyone who attended the event, or knows someone who did, to check in on each other and to seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

Enquiries are now underway to understand the circumstances which led to the man’s death, and the further members of the public being taken ill.

Anyone with information which may assist officers enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 993 of 18 July, or report online using our online reporting portal or online chat function.