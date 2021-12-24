Woman jailed after Ipswich car park stand-off

A 22-year-old woman who breached a court order by sitting ”precariously” on the edge of a safety wall at an Ipswich town centre multi-storey car park has been jailed for three months.

But Jade Norman was told by Recorder Jeremy Benson QC that she was likely to be released straight away having been in custody since October.

Norman was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order in June last year banning her from going beyond safety barriers on roads or buildings or obstructing railways, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

However, police were called to the car park in Foundation Street, Ipswich in the early hours of October 26 this year after a member of the public saw her sitting astride a safety wall on the second storey with one of her legs dangling over the edge.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said a police officer who went to the car parked described Norman sitting precariously on the safety wall with a vertical drop to one side of her.

After a verbal exchange, a 20-minute stand-off followed during which she refused to come down off the wall and alternately threatened to jump or said that she wanted to go back to prison.

Eventually the officer managed to persuade Norman to climb off the wall into the safety of the car park and arrested her for breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Norman, of Northgate Street, Ipswich, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour on October 26 by sitting astride a safety wall at the Foundation Street car park.

The court heard the offence was committed eleven days after she was given a community order after appearing before a judge at Ipswich Crown Court for breaching a court order.

Folishade Abiodun for Norman previously said her client had been seen by several psychiatrists and it was not felt that she required treatment under a hospital order.

Jailing Norman, who appeared via prison video link on Thursday, Recorder Benson told her: "This really is going to be the last chance you get.

"If you don't make use of the help that is going to be given to you and breach the criminal behaviour order again and again, it will be longer and longer terms in prison."