Woman denies threatening with knife after pushing way into victim's home

An Ipswich woman forced her way into the home of her brother’s ex-partner and tried to attack her with a knife, it has been claimed.

During the incident at the alleged victim’s home in River Street, Ipswich, Stacey Glashin allegedly punched the woman in the face causing her to fall backwards into a bookshelf, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

She had then allegedly produced a knife out of a pocket and held it at the woman’s stomach.

The woman tried to push Glashin out of the way and as she did so she suffered a small cut to her thumb, said Oliver Haswell, prosecuting.

The knife fell to the floor and the alleged victim had taken the opportunity to run towards the door to shout for help.

“The defendant went after her with the knife and held it to her throat,” said Mr Haswell.

The alleged victim managed to get out of the house and shouted for help and the defendant had left.

Glashin, 44, of Sandy Hill Lane, Ipswich, has denied an offence of aggravated burglary on May 12 this year.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, claimed that Glashin went to the alleged victim’s home at around 8am wearing an orange high vis jacket.

The court heard that several days earlier there had been a dispute between Glashin’s brother and the alleged victim who had been in a relationship for about four years.

The alleged victim had heard a knock at her door as she was getting her son ready for school and through the frosted glass she could see someone wearing a high vis jacket.

She opened the door thinking it was a binman and was allegedly confronted by Glashin who pushed her way in and said: “You know why I’m here” and asked if the woman’s son was in the house.

Glashin was arrested two weeks after the alleged incident and denied being the person who had gone to the alleged victim’s house.

She claimed she had been in Felixstowe with a friend at the time of the alleged incident.

However, the court heard that phone records allegedly showed that Glashin’s mobile phone had been in the area of a phone mast near the victim’s address at around the time of the alleged incident.

The trial continues.