Women uniting after a series of sex attacks in Ipswich

The Reclaim the Night march will return to Ipswich on December 9, 2021 - Credit: Archant

Women who have been left 'overwhelmed' after hearing of a series of assaults in Ipswich will be marching through town to make a stand against violence.

The fourth annual Reclaim the Night march is set for Thursday December 9 and Isobelle Booth, of Suffolk Rape Crisis and Reclaim the Night Ipswich, said: "This year's event is really a culmination of emotions women have felt over the past year.

"There's obviously been a lot of coverage concerning violence against women; it's felt relentless and now we want to invite women to come together and support one another through what we're feeling.

"We're hearing a lot from women that they're overwhelmed and burned out, hearing all these negative stories, but there's a lot of passion too.

"Our 16 days of activism started on November 25, which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. And it'll run through until December 10, which is Human Rights Day.

"Violence against women and girls is a violation of their human rights, and that's what we want to highlight on this year's march.

"Across the 16 days we'll be holding workshops. There'll be more reflective events, like vision boarding with Hannah Aria, and a zine-making activity that will help participants channel their anger and frustration into activism and making change.

"For survivors there'll also be a coffee morning where people can come and talk and listen."

Last year's march had to be held virtually due to Covid restrictions and the virtual event will be returning for 2021 for anyone who doesn't want to personally attend the town hall.

Both events will be on the same evening; the in-person march beginning at 6.15pm and the virtual meeting at 7.30pm.

Issy continued: "It's on a Thursday night, coinciding with late night shopping, so if you're passing, come and join.

"People are welcome to bring banners and there'll also be speeches and chanting, so get ready to be involved.

"We do like to make clear that it's a family-friendly event - and men can come and march with us as a collective.

"The in-person event will be entirely outside, but we still ask that people wear masks if they can and wrap up warm - it's going to be cold."

Registration is essential for anyone attending a Reclaim the Night workshop or the virtual march.